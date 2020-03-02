A24 and AMC are teaming up to give you the heebie-jeebies in honor of the upcoming Saint Maud. The Saint Maud screening series – dubbed She Is Risen – will feature showings of female-lead horror movies leading up to an early screening of Saint Maud. Titles include The Exorcist, Rosemary’s Baby, and more, with the series kicking off on Friday the 13th.

Saint Maud

Here’s something that will probably appeal to horror fans: She Is Risen, a Saint Maud screening service headed to AMC theaters this month. Per the official announcement, “As we wait for the release of this disturbing parable, we’re celebrating a handful of the female-fronted horrors that have haunted us for years. She Is Risen is a four-week event you won’t want to miss, with classic horrors back in theatres and an early screening of Saint Maud on April 1.” In Saint Maud, “Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.”

I caught Saint Maud at Fantastic Fest last year, and was blown away. It’s definitely going to be one of those polarizing horror flicks – the kind that confuses people because it lacks jump-scares. But those intuned to this type of indie horror are going to love it. It very much fits in with the type of horror A24 has been releasing: The Witch, It Comes At Night, Midsommar, Hereditary, and so on. In other words, if you loved those films, you’re going to want to check Saint Maud out. If you didn’t? Well…uh…hey, you’ll still have the films in this screening series to enjoy.

Things kick off on Friday, March 13 with The Exorcist Director’s Cut, followed by Rosemary’s Baby the following week, The Conjuring after that, and then finally the early screening of Saint Maud. You can get info on tickets and locations here. Saint Maud opens April 3.