Hideo Nakata, director of Ringu, the movie that inspired The Ring, is returning to the franchise with Sadako. Once again, that darn long-haired ghost girl is messing with people’s lives after her curse is reborn. But since the era of VHS is a thing of a past, the cursed video is now going viral thanks to being uploaded online. Watch the Sadako trailer below.

Sadako Trailer

Ringu inspired The Ring and a whole slew of sequels (and even a crossover with The Grudge!), but now original filmmaker Hideo Nakata is back. The original Ringu involved a cursed VHS tape. Anyone who dared watched the disturbing imagery contained on the tape would find themselves doomed to die in seven days. Ringu was based on the novels by Koji Suzuki, and also helped kick-off the J-horror remake craze in the United States.

This new entry is set to premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival later this month (look for our review soon), and looks to be the first worthwhile entry in this franchise in a long time. Since we’re now in the digital age, the cursed video spreads its evil powers via YouTube, which is an idea the mostly terrible 2017 film Rings tried to explore, but did so poorly. This entry is likely to be a lot better. Here’s the synopsis:

A young girl with amnesia is admitted to a Tokyo hospital’s psychiatric wing. Raised in secrecy, she barely managed to survive a fire started by her mother who, because of the former’s telekinetic powers, believed her to be the reincarnated Sadako. Psychologist Mayu Akikawa quickly grows fond of her, seeing herself reflected in her solitary past, a lifetime of loneliness. Meanwhile, Mayu’s brother Kazuma, a producer of absurd online videos, attempts to boost his viewership by broadcasting an excursion into the burned ruins of the girl’s house, when he suddenly disappears. Alarmed by the last-seen images of her only family and by several supernatural events linking her new patient to Sadako’s curse, Mayu sets off in search of Kazuma.

Himeka Himejima, Elaiza Ikeda, Ren Kiriyama, Hiroya Shimizu, Rie Tomosaka, and Takashi Tsukamoto star.There’s no official U.S. release date for Sadako yet, but it already opened in Japan.