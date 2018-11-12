If you need more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in your life, Netflix has an early holiday present for you. A Sabrina Christmas episode will be streaming next month, along with a sleigh-full of holiday-based entertainment. The Sabrina special, titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, will focus around the Church of Night’s celebration of the Winter Solstice, which means you probably shouldn’t expect your traditional Christmas special. Learn more about the Sabrina Christmas episode, and the other Netflix holiday entertainment, below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 1 is already streaming, and we’ll probably have to wait a while before season 2 arrives. But Netflix is ready to take you back to cursed Greendale with a new Sabrina Christmas episode. The episode will drop on the streaming service on December 14, and bring back all your favorite witchy characters. Here’s the synopsis:

The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice – the longest night of the year – when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors – both welcome and unwelcome – you never know what might come down the chimney…

I was mixed on the first season of Sabrina, but this sounds like a fun stand-alone episode that won’t have the problems of the season as a whole. And it’s just one of many Christmas-themed specials streaming soon. In addition to Sabrina, we’ll also be blessed with a new Great British Baking Show holiday special, The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell as hot zaddy Santa, and many more. See the line-up below.

Netflix Holiday Specials

Now Available

The Holiday Calendar NETFLIX FILM

A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?

See trailer here.

A Christmas Prince NETFLIX FILM

Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king. See trailer here.

A Very Murray Christmas NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bill Murray rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief, and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist of holiday variety shows. See trailer here.

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s Christmas, and BoJack wants nothing to do with it. Then Todd shows up with a giant candy cane and an old “Horsin Around” Christmas episode.

Christmas Inheritance NETFLIX FILM

To inherit her father’s company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others. See trailer here.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in The Life (Episode 1: ‘Winter’) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, this revival follows Lorelai, Rory, and Emily Gilmore through the four seasons of change. See trailer here.

Available 11/16/18

The Princess Switch NETFLIX FILM

When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be-princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places. See trailer here.

Available 11/22/18

The Christmas Chronicles NETFLIX FILM

Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of “Harry Potter” and “Home Alone.” See trailer here.

Available 11/30/18

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding NETFLIX FILM

A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber’s getting ready to walk down the aisle with him. But she’s not sure she’s cut out to be queen.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as Paul and Prue welcome some favorite bakers back to the tent for a holiday confection competition.

Available 12/7/18

Nailed It! Holiday NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this holiday-themed competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Anti Christmas Christmas Special with a star Studded Cast (Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, Jaden Smith Ect.) A limited edition one-time special Christmas content drop.

Super Monsters and the Wish Star NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s the Night Before Christmas and wishes are coming true! First for Lobo, whose favorite cousin, Vida, arrives for a surprise visit. Then for Glorb, who wishes he could be everywhere at the same time.

Available 12/14/18

Fuller House: Season 4 (Episode 1: Oh My Santa) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers are back with big laughs, unexpected guests and exciting new relationships. DJ and Steve rekindle their flame — and a new member of the family is on the way!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice – the longest night of the year – when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors – both welcome and unwelcome – you never know what might come down the chimney…