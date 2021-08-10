A24 decided to shoot its shot by greenlighting a new sports documentary called Underrated. Writer/director Ryan Coogler is now on board as a producer alongside Pete Nicks who will be directing the film that spotlights NBA player Stephen Curry‘s rise to prominence.

Deadline announced that A24 will move forward with a documentary about “Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry and his rise to prominence in college, where he first became a national figure guiding underdog Davidson to the Elite 8 in the 2007-08 NCAA Tournament.” Coogler (Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah) will co-produce the film alongside Nicks (The Force) who will serve as director. Curry himself and Erick Peyton will also produce via Unanimous Media, which recently solidified a development deal with A24.

Baby-Faced Assassin

Stephen “Steph” Curry currently sports number 30 for the Golden State Warriors. At 33 years old, many NBA players and analysts have credited him with being the best shooter in NBA history. He is known for revolutionizing basketball by inspiring teams to regularly utilize the three-point shot. Curry is a seven-time NBA All-Star, has been named the NBA’s MVP twice (2015, 2016), and has won three NBA Championships with The Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018). Now you can see why one of his nicknames is Baby-Faced Assassin.

Curry grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry who played for the Charlotte Hornets. Growing up going to professional games and shooting hoops with his dad and his teammates, it’s only natural that Curry developed a passion for the game. However, in high school, his 160-pound frame proved problematic for some recruiters from Virginia Tech, a college he wanted to attend and follow in his dad’s footsteps. He decided to attend Davidson College instead after they relentlessly recruited him since his sophomore year in high school.

In his sophomore year of college with the 2007-2008 season, Steph started to shine and catch the attention of fans around the world. He finished the season averaging 25.9 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Thanks to Curry’s skills, Davidson earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid and Curry went on to be nominated for an ESPY in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category.

Key Players

The crew behind Underrated all seem like perfect choices! This will be Nicks’ fourth documentary feature following The Waiting Room, The Force, and Homeroom. Coogler played football growing up and is familiar with how to document action sequences extremely well as we’ve seen with his work on Black Panther and Creed. Since this news comes on the heels of A24’s Val, a beautiful and emotionally raw documentary about Val Kilmer from his own perspective, I’m really excited about their involvement with this project about Curry.

Producer Erick Peyton really knows his stuff when it comes to sports documentaries. He has collaborated with Curry many times before, especially on his series Stephen vs. The Game. I recently watched his film Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story and absolutely loved it. The documentary details the origins of the jump shot and the untold (and underappreciated) history of Sailors along with his incredible contribution to the game of basketball as we know it today. It’s on Amazon Prime and I recommend it to anyone who considers themselves a basketball fan. Stephen Curry himself served as an executive producer on Jump Shot, so it’s cool to know that he will soon have a doc of his own.