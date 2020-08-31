Since the shocking news of Chadwick Boseman passing away was announced on Friday, endless tributes have been posted online, not just from fans around the world, but from his fellow actors and actresses, as well as the filmmakers who have worked with him. No one knows the hard work that Chadwick Boseman put into his career better than Marvel Studios, the filmmakers of Black Panther, and the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. See how they all remember Chadwick Boseman below.

Marvel Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Here’s Marvel‘s tribute to the actor who became a hero to millions around the world as Black Panther. The studio posted this video online after the ABC News TV special that aired last night following a commercial-free airing of Black Panther.

Culled from behind the scenes footage and publicity interviews, the video features Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, producer Nate Moore, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Marvel cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Michael B. Jordan and more talking about what Chadwick Boseman brought to the screen as the King T’Challa of Wakanda.

Along with the video tribute to the late actor, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wrote an extensive, beautiful, heartwarming tribute to the actor, not just for his work on the Marvel movie, but for the man he was. Over at The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler wrote:

I haven’t grieved a loss this acute before. I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take. It hurts more to know that we can’t have another conversation, or Facetime, or text message exchange. He would send vegetarian recipes and eating regimens for my family and me to follow during the pandemic. He would check in on me and my loved ones, even as he dealt with the scourge of cancer. In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not. I had the privilege of directing scenes of Chad’s character, T’Challa, communicating with the ancestors of Wakanda. We were in Atlanta, in an abandoned warehouse, with bluescreens, and massive movie lights, but Chad’s performance made it feel real. I think it was because from the time that I met him, the ancestors spoke through him. It’s no secret to me now how he was able to skillfully portray some of our most notable ones. I had no doubt that he would live on and continue to bless us with more. But it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again.

There are also dozens of tributes that have appeared across social media.