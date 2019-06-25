The Russo Brothers, blockbuster filmmakers and experts at explaining every single thing that happened in their movies, are done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still talk about it. While the Russos have no MCU films on their horizon, they’ll be partaking in a Hall H panel at this years’s Comic-Con. There, they’ll look back at their MCU films, and then look to the future, with their many projects to come.

Collider broke the news about the Russo Brothers popping into this year’s SDCC. Here’s how the panel is being described:

For the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of an unprecedented four-film, seven-year journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included some of the most iconic experiences in modern cinema. Come hear directors Joe and Anthony Russo reflect on Endgame and their epic road to it as they segue into life beyond Marvel with their new company, AGBO, which happens to include an exciting array of new and old creative friends. With their independent film studio, AGBO, the Russo Brothers aim to nurture talent and create best in class content while keeping creative control fully in the hands of the artists. This discussion will be moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub.

This sounds like a smart way for the Russos to draw a crowd in order to talk about their future work. Sure, they’ll talk about their MCU days – but they also want to get the word out about all the upcoming stuff they’re involved with. The next directorial effort from the duo will be the smaller film Cherry. As producers, though, they have a whole slew of projects. There’s the upcoming thriller 21 Bridges; the horror film Relic; the drama Dhaka, starring Chris Hemsworth; the drama Something’s More Than One Thing; and the TV shows The Warriors, Little Nightmares, and Quantum and Woody.

Hall H is the biggest room at Comic-Con, so the Russo Brothers panel is likely to draw a huge crowd. While I doubt they’ll be dishing dirt on future MCU projects from other filmmakers, they’re bound to reveal details about their past movies, including behind-the-scenes stories and more. The panel will take place on July 19 at 11 a.m., so make sure you don’t stay up partying too late the night before if you’re attending.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18 through July 21.