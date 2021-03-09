Russian Doll season 2 is about to get a little bit Alexis, as the show has added Schitt’s Creek alum Annie Murphy to the cast. The Netflix series stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman trapped in a Groundhog Day-like time loop. At least…that’s what the first season was about. It’s unclear where the second season is going, but production has just begun.

The news comes directly from Netflix: Russian Doll season 2 will feature Annie Murphy, who stole the show on Schitt’s Creek and can next be seen in the dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself. There are zero details as to who Murphy is playing, but she’ll no doubt be a memorable part of the series. I was unaware of Murphy before watching Schitt’s Creek, and the minute I finished the series, I wanted to see her in more things. Put Annie Murphy in everything, damn it!

Russian Doll season 1 followed “Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.” The show used the time loop premise that was made famous by Groundhog Day – a set-up that has been used in multiple movies and TV shows at this point, including the recent movie Palm Springs. It was also an incredibly clever series that deftly mixed comedy and darkness, and made Natasha Lyonne look cool as hell as she stalked around New York City smoking approximately 10,000 cigarettes.

When season 1 ended I wasn’t sure a second season was coming. The finale didn’t exactly wrap everything up in a neat little bow, but it did the trick, and I wasn’t sure exactly where the series could go. That said, I’m more than happy to see what comes next. The series was created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, who all serve as executive producers, with Headland and Lyonne as writers for the series. Season 2 remains somewhat shrouded in secrecy, but Lyonne will be back, obviously. It’s unclear, though, which of the other season 1 cast members will return. Those cast members include Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett, with Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh in guest roles.

Production on season 2 was supposed to start in March 2020, but COVID-19 got in the way. Now, reports indicate production on season 2 has finally started up in earnest. No premiere date has been announced yet.