As the 2020 presidential race grows increasingly crowded, once-favored Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is starting to lose his luster. But the upcoming HBO documentary Running With Beto is here to remind you of that time last year when this unknown name ran a grassroots campaign against Texas Senator Ted Cruz and became a virtual overnight political sensation. Watch the Running With Beto trailer below.

Running With Beto Trailer

It may be on the nose for the Running With Beto trailer to open with Beto literally on the run, but that seems to be the kind of movie that David Modigliani’s documentary is: a transparently inspiring film about a presidential hopeful on the cusp of the campaign that would set him up as the next great political figure. Running With Beto is described as “David Modigliani’s behind-the-scenes documentary follows Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s rise from virtual unknown to national political sensation.”

The trailer follows O’Rourke’s grassroots campaign for United States Senate election in Texas, in which director David Modigliani was embedded for a year. And while the documentary shows some of the inspiring parts of that campaign, it also highlights the toll that it takes on O’Rourke’s family and the pressures that he begins to feel as a fresh new face of the Democratic Party.

But the trailer never loses that hopeful tone, culminating in Beto doing what he does best: bring everyone together with an inspiring speech. “People have brought out the very best in themselves,” he says. “Somehow we gotta be able to continue to feel that way.”

Running With Beto first debuted at the 2019 South by Southwest Film Festival where it won the Audience Award. It will premiere on HBO on May 28, 2019.