Aneesh Chaganty, the co-writer/director of last year’s computer screen mystery Searching, is following up that movie with a more traditionally-filmed thriller called Run. Sarah Paulson (Glass, American Horror Story) stars opposite newcomer Kiera Allen, and now Lionsgate has unveiled the movie’s official release date. Find out the Run release date below, and why it’s good news for the filmmaking team.



Run follows a smart, cool teenager known as “Daughter” (Allen) who uses a wheelchair and is raised in complete isolation by “Mother” (Paulson), and the girl slowly learns that her mother is keeping a sinister secret. In an interview with Collider, Allen addressed the opportunity of playing a disabled character:

“To see a character in a wheelchair who is, not to give too much away, but who is really kind of a hero and is her own person, and has her own mind and her own journey independent of her disability, and to see a character whose journey is really not defined by her disability; it’s defined by who she is as a person is a really cool thing because I’m an actor, I’m a person first. I don’t come in to play a disability, I come in to play a person and to have that opportunity is really cool.”

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Run will receive a wide release on January 24, 2020. Searching was rolled out slowly over several weeks at the tail end of last summer, building word of mouth until it eventually earned over $75 million at the global box office – not bad for a film with a budget around $1 million. Lionsgate giving Run a wide release right off the bat seems to signal that the studio has faith in the movie – or at least that they’re confident it can perform well during that time of year. 2019’s horror/thriller January releases include Escape Room and Glass (another Sarah Paulson movie); Escape Room was made for $9 million and has earned $77 million worldwide so far, and Glass was made for $20 million and has earned $166 million so far.

Like Searching, Run was co-written by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian, and produced by Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian. I reached out to Chaganty to get his thoughts on the release date, and he responded, “I AM SO EXCITED FOR PEOPLE TO SEE THIS MOVIE !!!!!” After Searching ended up on /Film’s Best Movies of 2018 list, I think it’s fair to say that we’re excited, too.