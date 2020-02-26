You’ve got wrestling movies and you’ve got monster movies, so why not put the two of them together for the best of both worlds? That’s the premise of Rumble, an upcoming animated film from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios, which stars Will Arnett as a monster trying to break into the pro-wrestling world. Watch the Rumble trailer below.

Rumble Trailer

WWE has been steadily making inroads into Hollywood lately, with last year’s Fighting With My Family becoming a sleeper hit. Now the wrestling organization is taking over the animation realm with a team-up with Paramount Animation. Rumble is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are beloved athletes, especially Terry Crews‘ wrestling superstar Tentacular. But his reign may end soon with the arrival of Arnett’s Steve, a huge clumsy monster who becomes a teenager’s only hope to become the next wrestling champion.

WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are set to star in the film alongside Arnett, with Lynch making her feature film debut while Reign returns to the screen after starring in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Rumble also features the voices of Geraldine Viswanathan, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer. Rumble is directed by Hamish Grieve.

The film looks like a silly mix between Real Steel and the plot of Pokémon, but it could turn out to be another surprise hit for WWE. Paramount Animation is still very much a fledgling studio with a spotty track record, but Arnett has the golden touch for animated films — he is excellent in The Lego Batman Movie, and he is probably the most vocally versatile screen actor to make the leap behind the sound booth. Perhaps this could be another charming sleeper hit like last year’s Fighting With My Family.

Here is the synopsis for Rumble:

“In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.”

Rumble opens in theaters in 2021.