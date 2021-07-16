The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting more and more complicated by the day. Movies like Avengers: Endgame and shows like WandaVision and Loki have introduced all sorts of twisty alternate timelines and realities, and that’s only going to increase with the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As things grow messier and messier with timelines and realities, the folks at Marvel decided to have a “Rules of the Multiverse” meeting to iron out the details.

Speaking with the D23 Inside Disney podcast (via Comic Book), Marvel’s big cheese Kevin Feige revealed that the folks running the show over there had to sit down and have themselves a “Rules of the Multiverse” meeting. Feige said:

“The multiverse is coming up in a big way. There’s interconnectivity there that people have already started to see and suss out and I had a meeting this morning with the whole broad Marvel Studios team going through the multiverse and the rules of the multiverse and exactly how to really deliver on the excitement surrounding the multiverse. Because like with so much with Marvel, that is a topic—when we first had Sam Jackson appear in a cameo at the end of Iron Man. I thought it would be a relatively small group of people that were excited by that and that we’d have to then educate a broader public about what that meant and who Nick Fury was, but almost instantly, if you remember, way back to the Summer of 2008: it ignited everyone’s imagination.”

From there, Feige added that the team will probably start using some sort of whiteboard to keep track of the continuity of MCU now – something they never had to do before. “We used to not need [a whiteboard] because it really was just all in our collective imaginations at the studio,” Feige said. “Just before the pandemic, we started going, ‘You know, maybe we need a big whiteboard’ and then we all went into our houses.”

Possible Rules of the Multiverse

Now, I have no access to the Rules of the Multiverse, but I’m going to take a guess at some of them. Hopefully, Kevin Feige will give me a call and let me know how accurate these are.