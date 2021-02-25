A few years ago, Nickelodeon announced that a series reboot of the beloved Nicktoon Rugrats was in the works. Rather than sticking with the traditional 2D animation from its heyday, the kids cable network was planning on updating the series with computer animation. Now the new show is finally premiering later this year, but it won’t be on Nickelodeon. Instead, Paramount+ will be the home of the new Rugrats, which will feature the original voice cast reprising their roles. You can get a first look at the series in the new Rugrats reboot teaser below.

Rugrats Reboot Teaser

Even though this is a reboot, the series does seem to have captured the spirit and style of the original series, just with computer animation. Though it’s a little odd seeing this characters in the third dimension, I do appreciate the various visible textures rather than seeing cheap, shiny computer animation without much definition. Even the score sounds like it replicates what composer Mark Mothersbaugh did on the original series, though it’s not clear if he returned for the reboot.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio is producing the revival, which will follow in the same footsteps as the original series, which ran for nine seasons across 13 years on Nickelodeon. The titular group of babies and toddlers will “explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.”

Reprising their voice roles from the original series will be E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil), but it’s not clear if the voices of any of the parents will be returning with them. Unfortunately, the original voice of Chuckie, actress Christine Cavanaugh, passed away in 2014, but Nancy Cartwright inherited the role for 29 episodes of the series.

Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement:

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience. Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producing, and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonardoare also on board as co-executive producers. Meanwhile, Rachel Lipman is a co-producer, and Mollie Freilich, Nickelodeon’s senior manager of current series animation, is overseeing the production.

The Rugrats reboot was one of the many projects announced to be part of Paramount+, the streaming service that is essentially a complete rebranding of CBS All Access. It’s also one of many nostalgic Nickelodeon revivals that Paramount+ hopes will result in a significant growth in subscriptions. And don’t forget, there’s apparently still a live-action/CGI hybrid Rugrats movie in the works, and there’s a chance that could eventually make its way to Paramount+ too.