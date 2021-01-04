Can you solve a Rubik’s Cube? Or better yet, can you solve the puzzle of making a Rubik’s Cube movie? That’s what the folks over at Hyde Park Entertainment and Endeavor Content are going to try, according to a new report about the development of a feature film based on the world-famous toy.

There are 43 combinations to solve a Rubik’s Cube, but there’s only one chance for Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content to make a Rubik’s Cube movie. Deadline reports that Hyde Park — which is behind upcoming features like the animated Netflix musical Pashmina directed by Gurinder Chadha and Remote Control starring Gerard Butler with STX — is teaming up with Endeavor Content to develop a feature film based on the world best-selling toy, the Rubik’s Cube.

The yet-untitled Rubik’s Cube movie will be produced by Ashok Amritraj, the CEO of Hyde Park, and executive produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park. The Game Show will be executive produced by Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media.

“I’ve had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India,” Amritraj said in a statement to Deadline. “I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik’s/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”

Added Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Co Presidents of Endeavor Content, “The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In Partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences.”

That’s not the only project that Hyde Park is developing based on the four-sided game. The company is partnering with Endeaveor Content company Glassman Media (The Wall) to create a game show based on the brand too.

The Rubik’s Cube was first invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974. The puzzle was licensed by Rubik to be sold by Ideal Toy Corp. in 1980 and became a worldwide sensation, selling over 450 million cubes worldwide and becoming the best-selling toy in the world. Competitions and world records have sprung up around the little cube — as have references in pop culture, like in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where it became the center of a hilarious gag.

But a Rubik’s Cube movie? It sounds like the kind of project that came out of a Mad Lib’s game, and is only a symptom of Hollywood running oh-so-very-low on fresh ideas. But who knows? Perhaps a Rubik’s Cube movie could be the next big hit.