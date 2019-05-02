Comedy Central’s Clusterfest is returning to San Francisco for another epic line-up of stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, podcasts, and much more. Some of the biggest names in comedy will be there for the June festival, and some of them will be participating in two recently announced live reads of the 90s classics Clueless and Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion with all new casts bringing the characters to life on stage. Find out who will be starring in the Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion and Clueless live read shows below.

First up, the Clueless live read will put HBO’s Insecure star Issa Rae (above) in the lead role of Cher, the role originated by Alicia Silverstone. She’ll be joined by her fellow Insecure co-star Amanda Seales in the role of Cher’s best friend Dionne, and Ilana Glazer as the transfer student Tai who gets a total makeover from the duo.

Also participating in the Clueless live read will be Kumail Najiani as Cher’s step-brother and eventual crush Josh, Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd as Dionne’s boyfriend Murray, The Daily Show‘s correspondent Jaboukie Young-White as Travis, Langston Kerman as Elton, Arturo Castro as Christian, Jeff Ross as teacher Mr. Hall, and Sinbad himself as Cher’s father Mel. That sounds absolutely hilarious.

Meanwhile, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion will get an even bigger makeover, because the live read will be led by drag queen comedians Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova as Romy and Michele, along with San Francisco legend Peaches Christ as Heather.

The rest of the roles in the Romy & Michele live read will have Matteo Lane as Sandy Frink, Catherine Cohen as Christie Masters, Robin Tran as Cheryl Quick, and more. Plus, the music will be provided by Brickhouse.

If live reads aren’t your jam but you’re looking for other laughs in the San Francisco area from June 21 – June 23, the rest of the roster features Amy Poehler & Friends, John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness & Friends, Leslie Jones, Colin Jost, Fred Armisen, Tig Notaro, Chelsea Peretti, Neal Brennan, Todd Barry, Nick Thune, Rory Scovel, Derek Waters, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

Single-day and three-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are on-sale now exclusively at the Cluster Fest website. www.clusterfest.com. Single-day admission starts at $99, single-day VIP starts at $249.50 (though the Saturday VIP is sold out), three-day general admission starts at $239.50, three-day VIP starts at $619.50 and Platinum, which is a new option for 2019, is $1,250. Platinum tickets come with all the exclusive access that comes with VIP, plus much more, including unlimited french fries – seriously. Ticket prices will increase on May 6 at 12am PT, so get tickets as soon as possible. If those prices sound salty, there is a payment plan option so you don’t have to pay in one lump sum upfront.