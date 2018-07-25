Alfonso Cuaron gets personal in his upcoming film Roma, the Oscar-winning director’s first feature since 2013’s Gravity and his first film with Netflix. The Mexican filmmaker posted the first trailer on his Twitter, giving us an artful — if rather unexciting — first look at Cuaron’s ode to the women who shaped his childhood.

Roma Trailer

There are periods in history that scar societies and moments in life that transform us as individuals. pic.twitter.com/TOBHcvGb7T — Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) July 25, 2018

“There are periods in history that scar societies and moments in life that transform us as individuals,” Cuaron’s caption accompanying his Roma teaser reads, hinting at the filmmaker’s most personal movie yet. But the teaser shows no footage from the film except for a stone floor awash in soap and water, as the title card appears on screen. It’s a rather anticlimactic reveal for Cuaron’s first directorial effort in five years, but I’m not surprised that he wants to keep such a personal project under careful watch.

Filmed in black and white, Roma follows a middle-class family as they navigate daily life throughout one year in 1970s Mexico City. Roma is Cuaron’s partly autobiographical tale anchored by the family’s live-in nanny and housekeeper (Yalitza Aparicio).

The film was initially intended to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, but will now make its debut at the Venice Film Festival in September and will later screen at the 56th New York Film Festival as the Centerpiece presentation. It’s a film that’s been a long time coming, with Cuaron beginning work on the personal project back in 2016.

Here is the official synopsis for Roma:

The most personal project to date from Academy Award®-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien), Roma chronicles a turbulent year in the lives of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Cuarón, inspired by the women from his childhood, delivers an artful ode to the matriarchy that shaped his world. A vivid portrayal of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil, Roma follows a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy García García), also Mixteca, who work for a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. Mother of four, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the extended absence of her husband, Cleo faces her own devastating news that threatens to distract her from caring for Sofia’s children, whom she loves as her own. While trying to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined, Cleo and Sofia quietly wrestle with changes infiltrating the family home in a country facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators. Filmed in luminous black and white, Roma is an intimate, gut-wrenching and ultimately life-affirming portrait of the ways, small and large, one family maintains its balance in a time of personal, social and political strife.

Roma will be released on Netflix and in theaters later this year.