As the saying goes, Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did backwards and wearing heels. And in Megan Fox‘s new movie, a mercenary thriller called Rogue, it looks like the former Transformers star is going to do everything Chris Hemsworth did in Extraction, but with killer lions thrown into the mix. Check out the new trailer below.



Rogue Trailer

I love how the trailer makes this out to be just another boring extraction storyline that you’ve seen in a million movies and probably played through in a million video games before. But the lions are an X factor I didn’t see coming, and I have to say, I’m into it. Yes, the CGI often look goofy. But the whole thing has a throwback vibe that I’m kinda digging.

Rogue is co-written and directed by M.J. Barrett, a trans filmmaker who wrote and directed films like Solomon Kane and Silent Hill: Revelation, and has directing credits on action-heavy shows like Strike Back and Ash vs. Evil Dead. She’s also directing multiple episodes of Showtime’s long-in-the-works TV adaptation of the mega-popular Halo video game.

It’s good to see Megan Fox back in action. It seems like over the past couple of years, a lot of folks have been reassessing her career and coming to the realization that Hollywood did her dirty, chewing her up and spitting her out like so many young performers before her. After her experiences with mainstream blockbusters, I wouldn’t be surprised if she spent the rest of her career working on smaller projects like this; here’s hoping they’re all as interesting as this one. Philip Winchester (Flyboys), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), Calli Taylor (The Princess Switch), Brandon Auret (Elysium), Adam Deacon (Anuvahood), and Sisanda Henna (Agent) round out the rest of the cast.

Here’s the film’s official description:

Megan Fox (Transformers franchise) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.

Rogue will be available digitally and On Demand on August 28, 2020, and for those of you who still prefer physical media, the film hits Blu-ray on September 1, 2020.