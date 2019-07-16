It’s been three years since Nickelodeon announced it would be digging into the ’90s for a nostalgic revival of the beloved animated series Rocko’s Modern Life in the form of a TV movie. The show remains one of the most beloved NickToons from the kids cable network’s heyday, and fans have been patiently waiting for the TV movie. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer.

Rocko’s Modern Life Static Cling was meant to arrive last year, but when 2018 came and went without the return of Rocko, Spunky, Heffer, Filburt, and the rest of the gang, we knew something was amiss. But earlier this year we learned Netflix was picking up the TV movie, and now we have a teaser that lets us know it will arrive on the streaming service in August. Watch the Rocko’s Modern Life Static Cling teaser below.

Rocko’s Modern Life Static Cling Teaser

It’s only a bit of a tease, but it’s clear that this will clearly be a meta approach to the nostalgic series revival trend that has been sweeping television lately. We wouldn’t expect anything less from creator Joe Murray, who always took that kind of approach with the Nickelodeon series. He even did a two-part episode inspired by struggles that he and the show’s directors and writers were having behind the scenes. (It’s called “Wacky Delly,” and it’s probably the best of the whole series.)

The question is whether writers Joe Murray, Doug Lawrence, and Martin Olson can capture the same style and humor that made the original series so weird and fun. At the very least, the animation looks just as it did in the ’90s, perhaps ever so slightly polished. And the oddball humor is clearly on display, too.

Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, Charlie Adler, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Linda Wallem, Steve Little, Joe Murray, Cosmo Segurson, Tom Smith, and Dan Becker are all providing their voices to the TV movie, and we’re very excited to see how it turns out next month.

After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko’s old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants. Originally airing from 1993-1996, the Nickelodeon animated series Rocko’s Modern Life follows the adventures of an Australian wallaby named Rocko and his two companions, Heffer and Filburt, through their adventures in their home of O-Town.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling arrives on Netflix on August 9, 2019.