Rocketman isn’t slated to hit theaters until the end of May, but if you’re a member of the free-to-join rewards program Fandango VIP, the movie ticket service will let you see the musical Elton John biopic a couple weeks early through their Early Access Screening program. Find out more about the Rocketman early screenings below.

Fandango sent out a press release this morning announcing the Rocketman early screenings happening on May 18 (a few days after it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival) at over 400 theaters across the United States, including locations at AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Arclight Cinemas/Pacific Theatres, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements and other movie theater chains. You can go to Fandango right now to see where the movie is playing closest to you and buy tickets.

If you haven’t been convinced to see Rocketman yet, here’s the most recent trailer to get you on board:

Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) plays Elton John in a fantastical, musical retelling of his rise to fame as one of the most unique, stylish and energetic performers to ever grace concert halls, stage and arenas around the world.

The film also stars Jamie Bell (King Kong) as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) as as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother. Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall.

This is the third Early Access Screening that Fandango has provided to their Fandango VIP rewards members following How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Shazam!, and hopefully more will be coming this summer.

If you don’t get a chance to see one of these screenings, you’ll have plenty more opportunities to see Rocketman this summer when the film opens everywhere on May 31, 2019. This was one of our most anticipated titles of 2019, so we’re certainly hoping for the best. Tickets for both the Early Access Screening and the wide release at the end of the month are on sale right now, so get them as soon as you can.