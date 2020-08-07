It’s been almost exactly six years since the day comedian Robin Williams died. Last month, he would have celebrated his 69th birthday, and you just know he would have had some kind of raunchy joke to make about it. Instead, fans will be getting a new documentary with the full support of his wife, Susan Schneider Williams, that will chronicle the final days of the comedian.

Robin’s Wish will attempt to set the record straight on the many rumors surrounding Williams’ tragic suicide. There have been discussions about various health struggles, past demons, substance abuse, and some nasty rumors about his personal life, but this film from director Tylor Norwood dives into what was really going on with Williams and why no one could quite get a handle on the worrisome changes he was going through in the time leading up to his death. Watch the Robin’s Wish trailer below.

Robin’s Wish Trailer

Robin’s Wish reveals that Williams was struggling with a deadly neurodegenerative disorder known as Lewy Body Dementia. Some of the issues that come from this ailment have only been briefly touched upon in various media looking at the actor/comedian’s life, including the recent documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. His wife hopes that this documentary will enlighten more people about the disease and help people understand why her husband was so troubled. In an official statement, she said:

“During the last year of his life, Robin was confronted with anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, scary altered realities and a roller coaster of hope and despair. With our medical team’s care we chased a relentless parade of symptoms but with very little gain. It wasn’t until after Robin’s passing, in autopsy, that the source of his terror was revealed: he had diffuse Lewy body disease. It was one of the worst cases medical professionals had seen. Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy. With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for. Robin’s Wish is Robin’s story, it’s our story, and in some ways it’s a universal one — as we all understand what it means to search for answers, to experience love and loss and the power of healing that keeps us going.”

The title is a reflection of Robin Williams’ desire to help everyone be a little less afraid, and that’s especially true with regards to this medical disorder. And it sounds like this will help make that wish come true, in addition to giving fans who still miss the comedian some peace of mind about his passing.

Robin’s Wish features appearances by collaborators such as Night at the Museum franchise director Shawn Levy, The Crazy Ones executive producers David E. Kelly and John R. Montgomery, and fellow actor and friend Rick Overton, who makes a brief appearance in Mrs. Doubtfire and has starred in various movies and TV shows as a character actor.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie arriving on VOD on September 1, 2020.