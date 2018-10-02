It’s hard to believe, but it’s been over four years since Robin Williams left us. Thankfully, the comedian left behind some incredible film, television and stand-up performances for fans to enjoy for years to come. However, there’s plenty of footage of Robin Williams at his most hilarious and off the leash that isn’t easily available. But a new Robin Williams box set collects almost everything you could ever want.

Robin Williams: Comic Genius, a box set from TIME LIFE, collects over 100 performances and appearances from the comedian in a 22-DVD collection. The set includes all of the Robin Williams stand-up specials, including some never-before-seen shows, tons of late night talk show appearances and other interviews, USO shows, the recently release HBO documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind and so much more.

Robin Williams Box Set Trailer