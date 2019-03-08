Hey, did you forget there was a new Robin Hood movie last year? It’s hard to keep up since it seems there’s a new version of the legendary outlaw every few years. But let’s be honest, it’s been a long time since any of them were good. And unfortunately, the latest iteration starring Kingsman: The Secret Service star Taron Egerton keeps the trend going.

The uniquely titled Robin Hood is so bad that you probably shouldn’t even accept the money Robin Hood is stealing from the rich, because he probably needs it more than you do after how badly this movie bombed at the box office. But as the Robin Hood Honest Trailer points out, that’s not even the worst part of this new take on Robin of Locksley.

Robin Hood Honest Trailer

The biggest problem with this movie, besides its existence, is that there’s literally no explanation as to why the wardrobe in this movie appears to be unnecessarily modern without clarifying whether this is some kind of alternate universe. Why does Robin Hood look like he’s part of SEAL Team Six when it’s hundreds of years ago?

On top of that, it’s hard to accept the style of the movie as anything but a lazy alternate universe when you also have a bunch of crossbows that fire like automatic weapons. Is this the 300 version of Robin Hood that no one asked for? You can almost expect Robin Hood to kick someone down a well while yelling, “This! Is! LOCKSLEY!”