Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster (Jackie Brown) passed away two weeks ago, but it turns out he completed one final performance before his death that will make it to the screen. Forster will appear in an episode of Amazing Stories, the resurrected anthology series that will debut on AppleTV+.

When Forster died on October 11, myself and many of his fans thought the last time we’d see him on screen would be in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the Netflix film which debuted the same day as his death. But according to Deadline, he had also completed work on an episode of Amazing Stories, and the episode will be dedicated to the late actor.

“Dynoman and The Volt,” the relevant episode, is “about an awkward tween boy and his grandpa (Forster) who wrestle with feeling powerless. When a superhero ring Grandpa ordered out of the back of a comic book arrives 50 years late, they discover it has the power to turn them into actual superheroes.” That’s a really fun premise for an episode of television, and in his older age, Forster was so great at playing characters who felt like they were sturdy enough to take what the world threw at them, but also had a tinge of sadness behind the eyes. I eagerly await the opportunity to experience one final performance from him, even if I am exhausted of the conversation around superhero-related media that still seems to be dominating every waking moment in our culture right now.

Just had the privilege of working with the great Robert Forster. I’m in shock. So sad. RIP. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) October 12, 2019

Amazing Stories ran for just two years back in the 1980s, but the sci-fi anthology series hailed from executive producer Steven Spielberg and carried a certain level of creative cache with it because of the talent who walked through its rotating doors. Behind the camera, directors like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Joe Dante, Lesli Linka Glatter, Irvin Kershner, Robert Zemeckis, and Brad Bird worked their magic, while actors like Mark Hamill, Christopher Lloyd, John Lithgow, Kevin Costner, and many more shined in front of it. The show earned 12 Emmy nominations and won five of them.

Pushing Daisies and Hannibal creator/showrunner Bryan Fuller was attached as the showrunner of a new version of the show for what would become AppleTV+, but he ended up leaving the project (adding to a long list of TV projects on which he’s bailed for one reason or another) and former Once Upon a Time and Lost writer/producers Adam Horowitz and Eddie Kitsis came on board to take over.