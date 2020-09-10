After getting everyone’s attention with Host, his pandemic horror movie now streaming on Shudder, director Rob Savage is headed to Blumhouse. The filmmaker just signed a three-picture deal with the horror-centric studio. For his three-picture deal, Savage will be working with some of the same people behind Host, including writers Jed Shepherd and Gemma Hurley.

Blumhouse just signed a three-picture deal with director Rob Savage, someone we’re very fond of here at /Film. Savage directed the Shudder hit Host – and was kind enough to do an online seance with us and the film’s cast, which you can watch here. In addition to Host, Savage helmed several short films, including the excellent Dawn of the Deaf.

“We’ve been tracking Rob’s work for some time now, and when I got a look at Host, I saw the inventiveness in his work that Ryan Turek on the Blumhouse team had been championing,” said Blumhouse founder Jason Blum. “We are looking forward to getting this partnership underway immediately.”

Savage added: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Blumhouse on these movies. Their status in the horror genre is unmatched, but I equally admire their filmmaker-led approach. They embody the independent filmmaking spirit with which we made Host and I can’t wait to create some new nightmares with them.”

The Blumhouse deal will have Blumhouse financing and partnering with Savage to produce three films, with Savage collaborating with his Host team, including Douglas Cox; writers Jed Shepherd & Gemma Hurley; and editor Breanna Rangott. In addition to this Blumhouse deal, Savage is also set to make a horror movie about a group of female inmates trying to break out of a haunted prison – a project that’s being described as “The Conjuring behind bars.” Jed Shepherd is involved with that film as well.

Savage wrote, directed, shot, co-produced, and edited the low-budget film feature film Strings at age 17, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival. Strings acquired by Vertigo Films and released via the BFI. Savage went on to win the Discovery Award at the British Independent Film Awards for the film, making him the youngest director ever to win a BIFA. His TV work includes content for Channel 4, FX, and Sky, where he directed three episodes of Jez Butterworth’s Britannia.