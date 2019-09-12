Never was there a group of students that had a more drama and murder-filled high school experience. And yet here are Archie (KJ Apa) and co., celebrating their senior year “in all its glory.” And glory includes one of their close friends, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) going mysteriously missing, sending the town in a tizzy. But, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) slinkily says, Riverdale is no stranger to scandal. Watch the Riverdale season 4 trailer below.

Riverdale Season 4 Trailer

If you don’t want Riverdale, you’re missing out on all the epic highs and lows of high school murder mysteries and illicit affairs. Not to mention the abundance of ruthless cults, gangs, and inmates who dropped out of school in fourth grade to run drugs to support their nana (I’m not joking). But senior year is here, and Archie, Veronica, Jughead, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) have survived all those hardships — for now. Archie is fresh out of prison, but now his best friend Jughead has gone missing, as this Riverdale season 4 teaser suggests. But the latest plot in this apex of teen soap opera — which is already packed to the brim with references to everything from Carrie, to Heathers, to Twin Peaks — seems like it draws influence from Kill Bill, as it’s revealed that Jughead has been buried alive. What’s going on? We have no idea!

At the end of last season, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told E! Online that the fourth season would pick up around the 4th of July, and will flash forward to a mysterious incident that happens during spring break.

“I think some of the fun of season four and flashing to that is understanding and figuring out how we get to that point in the story,” Aguirre-Sacasa. “So it’s not something that is immediately going to happen, but we’re goin to start sort of seeing threads pulled in that direction. We’re going to see what leads up to it and then we’re going to see the fallout to that scene, and that’s sort of the general shape of season four.”

Riverdale premieres on The CW on October 9, 2019.