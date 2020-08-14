This year would have seen another round of the Olympic Games unfolding from Tokyo, Japan. But unfortunately, the worldwide sporting event had to be moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means that the Paralympic Games that typically follow in the same location have been shifted to next year as well. But thankfully, Netflix can give us a glimpse at the multi-sport event featuring athletes with a range of disabilities by way of a new documentary called Rising Phoenix arriving next week. The first trailer has just arrived, and it shows how these athletes don’t let their disabilities hold them back from being complete badasses.

Rising Phoenix Trailer

The Paralympic Games have typically never been as publicized or well-funded as the Olympic Games, but honestly, based on this trailer alone, it looks like the sports on display here are much more interesting than the usual Olympics stuff. Watching how these athletes have finely tuned their bodies despite their disabilities and seeing how sports have been adapted for their unique capabilities is fascinating and thrilling at the same time.

The documentary focuses on a variety of athletes from arond the world who compete in the Paralympic Games, including Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa) and Tatyana McFadden (USA). They all look ready for primetime, and it’s truly a shame that these games don’t get as much attention as the Olympics. Hopefully this documentary can change that and maybe give them the time in the spotlight they deserve.

Rising Phoenix is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui and produced by Greg Nugent, John Battsek and Tatyana McFadden. Richard Curtis, Barbara Broccoli, Barnaby Spurrier, Godric Smith, Dee Ryder, Xavi Gonzalez and Andrew Ruhemann all serve as executive producers.

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

The documentary arrives on Netflix on August 26, 2020.