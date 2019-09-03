Disney occasionally updates its Star Tours attraction with new locations from upcoming Star Wars films, and a fresh rumor claims that another new update is on the way, this time incorporating a sequence inspired by J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



WDWNT points us to the following tweet, which claims that a new The Rise of Skywalker Star Tours sequence is coming to Disneyland Paris early next year, timed with the Legends of the Force season:

A new scene inspired from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be added to StarTours at Disneyland Paris, coinciding with the Legends of the Force season (Jan 11 – Mar 15) pic.twitter.com/TrGrgppjrN — ED92 (@ED92live) September 2, 2019

In 2015, Star Tours added footage of the desert planet of Jakku from Star Wars: The Force Awakens about a month before the film hit theaters, and it did the same thing with footage from the salt mining planet of Crait from Star Wars: The Last Jedi two years later, introducing footage on the ride just before the film debuted. This rumor says that Disneyland Paris will get the Rise of Skywalker footage a few weeks after that film opens – are they trying to preserve a secret reveal of some kind, or are they just playing it safe? The nature of the footage is still unknown, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the Star Tours Starspeeder swooping over the washed up ruins of the crashed Death Star that we’ve seen featured in the movie’s trailer.

WDWNT also says that all three Star Tours attractions (Disneyland Paris, Disneyland, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios) have historically featured the same footage, so they expect this new Rise of Skywalker sequence to be introduced at those other parks either at the same time or possibly even before the movie premieres.

It’s also worth noting that Star Tours has several scene segments. While they’re supposed to be randomized (you can read all about them here), it’s worth noting that the Disneyland version of the attraction didn’t seem to be randomized for the last year or so – on each ride, it featured footage from Jakku, Crait, and a landing on Batuu, presumably to help promote Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It’s been a while since I’ve ridden it, and even /Film’s Peter Sciretta hasn’t been on it for a couple of months, so technically, it may have already reverted back to its traditional randomization. But this rumor still leaves us wondering if the incoming Rise of Skywalker sequence could replace one of those sections of the attraction, or if it will be featured on the same ride in addition to Jakku, Crait, and Batuu.

And while we still haven’t heard anything official from the Disney Parks Blog about this update, that same Twitter user also posted another update with more information about what else Disneyland Paris guests can expect during next year’s Legends of the Force festivities: