It’s Triple Force Friday, which means there are all sorts of Star Wars-themed things being unleashed upon a defenseless public. From this comes the tiniest glimmers of new pieces of info from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As is usually the case for these movies, we know very little about what we’re in store for. A teaser has been released for the movie, as have several promotional images, but we still haven’t seen any glimpse of Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico. Nor have we seen Dominic Monaghan‘s mysterious character.

Until now! Some new Rise of Skywalker standees have given us our first glimpse of these characters. Now it’s time to speculate!

New standees featuring characters from #theriseofskywalker #lucasfilm 4 of 7 pic.twitter.com/Y4W4pRcJEL — Yakface.com – Force Friday: Oct 4, 2019 (@yak_face) October 4, 2019

Behold! Life-sized versions of Rise of Skywalker characters you can now put in your house. They’re perfect for setting up in your bedroom, only to wake up in the middle of the night, see their dark outlines, and scream in terror as you think an intruder has broken in. They also give us our first looks at two specific characters. We’ve already seen Finn and Poe in the teaser, but Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose was nowhere to be seen. In the standee above, we get a glimpse of her new look, and it’s suitably bad-ass. She’s no longer in her mechanic jumpsuit – she’s in full-blown Resistance attire.

We also get to see Dominic Monaghan’s character for the very first time. Based on his style of dress, he, too, is a member of the Resistance. But we still don’t even know his character’s name, or what role he has to play in the movie. My guess: he’s reprising his Charlie Pace role from Lost, and he’s going to entertain the entire Resistance with a heartfelt acoustic cover of “You All Everybody.” I could be wrong, though.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20, 2019.