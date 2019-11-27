Oh John Boyega, you’ve really done it now! Bob Iger is probably dispatching a horde of Disney Kill Bots to your house as we speak! News broke the other day that a genuine Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script ended up on eBay – a serious goof that, according to director J.J. Abrams, was the result of an actor leaving said script under their bed and having it stolen by a cleaning person. Abrams didn’t divulge which Rise of Skywalker actor was responsible, but now we know: it was John Boyega. Rather than let speculation run rampant, Boyega decided to do the right thing and fess up to the mishap with his usual grace and charm.

It was me dammit !!!!!!! https://t.co/zc5rrto9bT — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 27, 2019

John Boyega is a charming man, so I have no doubt that when J.J. Abrams and company learned it was his Rise of Skywalker script that leaked online they couldn’t really get angry. I mean, how can you get mad at John Boyega? Just watch the clip above, where he takes the credit/blame for the leak. As Boyega explains, he was getting ready to move, and ended up stashing his Rise of Skywalker under his bed. However, soon after that, his friends came over and there was some “partying” going on – resulting in Boyega forgetting that the script was under the bed. And there it sat, until it was discovered by a cleaning person who then put the thing for sale on eBay for only £60. “They clearly didn’t realize the significance,” Boyega says.

Thankfully, the script was retrieved before it could be sold, and huge Rise of Skywalker spoilers remained safe. J.J. Abrams talked about the whole endeavor himself a few days ago, and seemed amused – but also befuddled – by the whole experience. However, Abrams refused to rat out which actor was responsible, saying: “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. It was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

So props to J.J. Abrams for not tattling on John Boyega, and props to John Boyega for then owning up to the whole thing. A lesson was learned here, and it’s this: don’t leave your scripts for huge franchise movies under your bed.