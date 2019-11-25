It was previously reported that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be the longest Star Wars movie yet. Now it looks like reports of the film’s length have been slightly exaggerated. Star Wars director J.J. Abrams set the record straight, confirming that the Rise of Skywalker runtime, while still over two hours, doesn’t exceed The Last Jedi‘s length.

When Rise of Skywalker tickets went on sale last month, ticket sites were reporting the movie’s runtime as 2 hours, 35 minutes. If that were true, it would make The Rise of Skywalker the longest film in the series:

The Last Jedi – 2 hours, 32 minutes

Attack of the Clones – 2 hours, 22 minutes

Revenge of the Sith – 2 hours, 20 minutes

The Force Awakens – 2 hours, 15 minutes

The Phantom Menace – 2 hours, 13 minutes

Return of the Jedi – 2 hours, 12 minutes

The Empire Strikes Back – 2 hours, 4 minutes

Star Wars – 2 hours, 1 minute

But, as it turns out, that number was inaccurate. Speaking with EW, J.J. Abrams revealed the runtime is a bit shorter. According to Abrams, the film is “two hours and 21 minutes.” Abrams also added “I believe” to this statement, which means he might be off by a few minutes. But either way, it sounds like the film is not longer than the 2 hour and 32-minute runtime of The Last Jedi. In fact, even Attack of the Clones appears to be longer.

This means everyone out there writing their “here is when you should go to the bathroom during The Rise of Skywalker” think-pieces should just call it quits right now and move on. You can handle 2 hours and 21-minutes, right? If you sat through a little over three hours of Avengers: Endgame, surely you can sit through an even shorter final entry in the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.