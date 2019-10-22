Strap in, Star Wars fans – the longest film in the franchise’s history blasts into theaters this December.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets went on sale last night, and on those ticketing services, the film’s runtime has been listed at 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes. That just barely makes it longer than the previous record holder of the franchise, 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which runs three minutes shorter at 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Sites like AMCTheatres.com and AtomTickets.com list the official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker runtime at 2 hours and 35 minutes, meaning that J.J. Abrams gets to take the Longest Star Wars Movie crown off Rian Johnson‘s head and wear it himself – that is, until some other Star Wars filmmaker comes along and kicks him off the top of the mountain. Sorry, that’s just how it works. I don’t make the rules.

Here’s how all of the live-action Star Wars movies break down when it comes to runtimes, with The Rise of Skywalker now sitting on top of the pile:

The Rise of Skywalker – 2 hours, 35 minutes

The Last Jedi – 2 hours, 32 minutes

Attack of the Clones – 2 hours, 22 minutes

Revenge of the Sith – 2 hours, 20 minutes

The Force Awakens – 2 hours, 15 minutes

The Phantom Menace – 2 hours, 13 minutes

Return of the Jedi – 2 hours, 12 minutes

The Empire Strikes Back – 2 hours, 4 minutes

Star Wars – 2 hours, 1 minute

Composer John Williams‘s brother, Don Williams, revealed earlier this summer that the new movie is “top to bottom music” and that John had “135 minutes worth of music to write, so that kind of tells how long the film is.” Assuming this is the finalized locked-in run time and that John Williams is indeed creating 135 minutes of music for the film, that means there will only be 20 minutes in this entire movie which won’t have some sort of score playing underneath. I expect those numbers to fluctuate a bit (that would be A LOT of music), but that was our first indication that we were in for a long one with The Rise of Skywalker, and now it’s confirmed. Looks like it’ll be a fitting end for the saga’s epic conclusion.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the saga to a close on December 20, 2019.