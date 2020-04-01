Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit Blu-ray this week, and so did The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That means the final entry in the Skywalker Saga is back in the news yet again. Case in point: a new episode of The Star Wars Show on YouTube goes all-in on the many Rise of Skywalker props, including a plethora of stuff that appeared in John Williams‘ cameo scene. And these weren’t just your average props, either. Each was intended to reference a different film that featured a John Williams soundtrack.

Rise of Skywalker Props

This episode of The Star Wars Show has some up-close looks at the many props used in The Rise of Skywalker. There’s the Wayfinder that served as a very big MacGuffin. There’s Dark Rey’s cool-looking, but ultimately useless double-sided lightsaber. There’s even the medal Chewie gets at the end. But the coolest section of this video comes near the end, where the focus is on the props surrounding John Williams in his cameo as a bartender.

The props department made 40 different props from 40 different films that feature John Williams soundtracks, and a handful of them are on display here. The items have been Star Wars-ized, but if you look close enough, you can spot them. There’s a Time Turner from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Then there are several miniature versions of the yellow barrels from Jaws. An iron is meant to represent the iron that smacks Marv in the face in Home Alone. A futuristic-looking fiddle is an homage to Fiddler on the Roof. Then there’s a tape reel-to-reel paying tribute to Nixon (kids love Nixon references in their Star Wars films!). Rounding out the items: pilot wings meant to reference Catch Me if You Can; the Sankara Stones from Indiana Jones and the Temple Doom, and, of course, a whip meant to be a sci-fi replica of Indy’s classic bullwhip.

As disappointing as I find The Rise of Skywalker, I have to admit these John Williams-inspired props are neat, and a wonderful tribute to the man who has been responsible for the franchise’s most iconic music.