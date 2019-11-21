The new Star Wars movies are notorious for their secrecy. Disney and Lucasfilm play things very close to the vest, striving hard to maintain an element of surprise. As a result, we’re often left in the dark regarding what to expect. For instance: there have been zero Porgs shown in the marketing for this film, and I was starting to get worried. Well, I can finally breathe a sigh of relief, because a new international Rise of Skywalker poster confirms that there is indeed at least one adorable, squawking Porg in the film. Protect it at all costs. Check out the Rise of Skywalker international poster below.

First of all, this poster is pretty cool on its own. It has that retro Star Wars vibe, and while I long for the days of Drew Struzan, I’ll happily take any sort of poster that isn’t just a series of Photoshopped faces. The usual suspects are here: Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe. Hux gets to give us a sideways glance, and even Richard E. Grant‘s character makes an appearance, along with the Knights of Ren. But the thing I care about is on the lower lefthand side of the poster. Computer, enhance:

Standing there, on its own, in front of Dominic Monaghan‘s new character, Rose Tico, C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8 and the new droid D-O, is a Porg. I can only assume that this is the Porg who we saw in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in The Last Jedi, and I am thrilled the creature made it into this new film in some capacity. All I ask is that The Rise of Skywalker keeps this precious creature safe. Go ahead, blow up C-3PO, I really don’t care. Just let the Porg live. Please. I beg you.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.