The folks behind Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals are back with The Righteous Gemstones. The series follows a world-famous televangelist family who are clearly anything but holy. McBride stars with John Goodman, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson, and from the looks of things, this is going to be a must-see. Watch a new Righteous Gemstones trailer below, sinners.

The Righteous Gemstones Trailer

Well, this looks absolutely delightful, in a twisted part of way. The series centers “around a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work – all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.” Danny McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, “who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), has built and expanded it for a more modern audience.”

In addition to McBride and Goodman, Gemstones features “Edi Patterson as Jesse’s sister Judy; Jesse’s younger brother Kelvin (Adam Devine); Cassidy Freeman as Jesse’s wife Amber, a former journalist now devoted to the church; Tony Cavalero as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, saved by Kelvin; Tim Baltz as Judy’s fiance, BJ; and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan, and Eli’s right-hand man.” Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins has a part on the series too, in case you needed one more reason to watch this.

“[Danny McBride is] one of my best friends,” Goggins said. “Our experience together on Vice Principals formed a friendship that will last for the rest of my life, for sure. We talk all of the time, and we’ve been talking about this, for the better part of a year. For Danny, it was just figuring out, ‘Okay, well, how do we do this again? How do we do it in a way that isn’t repetitive of how we did it during Vice Principals? How do we fit in this story?’…I am thrilled for this experience and what’s happening. It is so goddamn funny and so poignant, and it will cause a stir, in the way that Danny, Jody [Hill], and David Gordon Green do. They make big waves. There’s no place that I would rather be. It’s a real spiritual home for me, being with those gentlemen.”

Not only is McBride starring int he show, he’s also serving as executive producer, creator, writer, and director. Frequent McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green are also on board as executive producers and directors. McBride and company specialize in shows about these sort of characters, and I have no doubt they’re going to deliver the goods here.

The Righteous Gemstones debuts August 18 on HBO.