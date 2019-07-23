Vin Diesel loves dropping news on his Instagram account, and his latest is a doozy. It appears the script for Riddick 4 actually exists, and to prove it, Diesel held the physical copy it. Titled Riddick 4: Furya, the script presumably brings back Diesel’s Pitch Black character for yet another adventure. But is anyone even interested in that? Besides Vin Diesel?

In 2000, Vin Diesel starred in Pitch Black, a surprisingly fun horror/sci-fi film from writer/director David Twohy that ended up being a sleeper hit. As is the Hollywood way, a sequel soon followed – the ambitious but not nearly as enjoyable 2004 film The Chronicles of Riddick. This sequel was not a hit and probably should’ve marked the ending of the franchise for good. But no! In 2013, Diesel and Twohy tried to get things going again with the film Riddick. It had its fans, but wasn’t exactly a smashing success.

But Vin Diesel isn’t a quitter. So now there’s a script for Riddick 4: Furya (Furya is Riddick’s homeworld). Diesel and Twohy have been talking about this film since at least 2015, where Diesel revealed it was going to be an origin story. “Do you want to know where it all began with that dark character Riddick?” Diesel asked in a 2015 video he posted. At the time, Twhoy suggested the sequel might start shooting in early 2017 – but that obviously never happened. But now it might! At the very least, the script definitely exists.

The big question is: does anyone actually want another Riddick movie? Is there a hardcore Riddick fanbase out there, hungry for more of Vin Diesel and his shiny, see-in-the-dark eyes? I want to say no, but there are extremely odd pockets of fandom out there that obsess over everything and anything, so there’s probably a whole bunch of Riddick stans who have been waiting on pins and needles for this day.

In the films, Riddick is an antihero who can do pretty much anything and everything. He’s a member of a warrior race, and he’s also able to see in the dark. Is there much more to say about him? I wouldn’t think so, but David Twohy obviously has an entire screenplay’s worth of idea just sitting around. It’s worth noting that as afar as we know, nothing is official yet, and we have no idea if Riddick 4 will ever get made. But let’s just say it’s closer to being a reality today than it was a year ago.