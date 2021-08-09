The fifth season of Rick and Morty is almost over. But before the final episodes arrive, Adult Swim is giving the animated series from Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon a little bit of a break. The Rick and Morty season 5 finale won’t arrive until September. But don’t worry, because when the show returns, you’ll get an hour of the duo’s wild sci-fi antics with the final two episodes arriving back-to-back. Get a sneak peek at the Rick and Morty season 5 finale below.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Promo

Even though Adult Swim is touting the Rick and Morty season 5 finale as a one-hour event, it’s actually just two individual episodes being released in the same hour. However, as we’ve seen in several instances throughout the entire run of Rick and Morty, there can be some narrative connective tissue that creates serial stories among the typical adventure of the week formula.

The penultimate episode is entitled “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall,” a spin on the romantic comedy title Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and that’s likely because the episode appears to feature Rick spinning a hilariously insulting wheel of possible replacements for Morty that would be infinitely better to have on adventures. So Morty will probably have to deal with Rick breaking up with him for a bit, perhaps seeing “two crows” or “sentient sh!t” as his grandfather’s new partner. It certainly won’t be Jerry, since his place on the wheel also comes with instructions to “spin again.” Poor Jerry.

The final episode of Rick and Morty is called “Rickmurai Jack,” alluding to the animated series Samurai Jack, which also had a home on Adult Swim some time ago. For this episode, we’re not sure what the plot synopsis is, but it clearly has something to do with samurai. If it follows in the footsteps of Samurai Jack, then it could have Rick time traveling to stop the world from being taken over by some kind of tyrannical sci-fi villain with silly quirks.

While we wait until the Rick and Morty season 5 finale to arrive on September 5, here’s a look behind the scenes at the making of the most recent episode, “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort,” which is clearly a riff on Titanic. Then, if you haven’t seen it already, watch Rick and Morty‘s latest homage to anime with the short “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” over here.