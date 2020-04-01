Only five episodes from the fourth season of Rick and Morty aired on Adult Swim towards the end of last year, so Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon still have to make good on the rest of the season. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer because a new trailer for the second half of Rick and Morty‘s current season has arrived, and it looks like some of their craziest adventures are coming. Get a peek at what’s in store when Rick and Morty season 4 returns in May.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Returns in May

There’s a lot to take in with this new Rick and Morty trailer. First of all, Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty will finish the fourth season with another five episodes starting on May 3 at 11:30 P.M. ET. The last episode this season aired back on December 15, so fans have been patient enough. Sure, there was that recent Rick and Morty anime short that was a nice treat while we wait, but it’s time to get back to the real adventures.

Speaking of which, a lot of this trailer seems to have footage from an episode where Summer is ruling over a species of aliens, and Rick and Morty get caught at some point trying to hide among them. They’re the same aliens that we see Rick and Morty slicing down when they’re in a pair of Gundam suits. So who knows what’s happening there, or when the hell Rick and Morty got those cool suits.

There are also some shots that don’t provide any context whatsoever, such as Morty levitating while being electrified by some kind of purple energy in Rick’s garage lab. There’s also a shot of a naked, goop-covered Morty running from several Ricks, Jerry flying through some kind of tube system with a camping backpack, Summer having a lightsaber fight with another woman, and even the return of Snowball (aka Snuffles) in his robot suit from the second episode all the way back in the first season.

The return of Rick and Morty couldn’t come at a better time. It’ll be nice to have the distraction of this grotesque and hilarious animated series back on Adult Swim. However, since coronavirus is delaying movie and TV productions across the board, who knows how long we’ll have to wait until we get a fifth season. Stay tuned.