Rick and Morty is coming back in a big way this fall. Not only are we finally getting the highly anticipated fourth season of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon‘s Adult Swim series, but this is the first season that’s part of the massive deal that the duo struck with Adult Swim to produce 70 more episodes of Rick and Morty, giving them security and confidence to push through each season and move right on to the next without worrying if they are going to get renewed or not.

Leading up to their forthcoming Comic-Con panel this week, Roiland and Harmon sat down to tease the upcoming forth season. While they’re keeping details pretty close to the vest, they did mention a few guest stars who will be popping up, and they also teased the return of a fan favorite character, though they lamented that just by teasing it they may already be creating anticipating that ends up disappointing fans. Man, these guys are always worried about something.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (who debuted the first look above), Harmon and Roiland first addressed how happy they are to have the stability of future episodes in place. In fact, it allows them a certain freedom that gives some fluidity as far as how long each season can be. Harmon said:

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time, Adult Swim can say, “These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?” And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Having said that, the duo confirmed that this season would only be 10 episodes. And even though the third season leaned heavily into the serialized side of storytelling, Roiland said that kind of stuff wouldn’t be taking over this season:

“Without giving anything away, we have serialized stuff we check in on now and then that’s sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes. To fans of the show, they’re going to want to watch them in order.”

One returning character confirmed was the fan favorite Mr. Meeseeks, though Harmon lamented even bringing it up:

“There’s going to be a couple Meeseeks popping up here and there. And like Justin is saying, if I read that as a fan, I’m now going to write in my head something that we can only disappoint on. What if Mr. Meeseeks just came in and said, [breaking into the Meeseeks voice] “Ohhh, did you want some salt?!” And you’re like, “What the f—!? How dare you tease just that?” We’re motivated too much by insecurity here. We’re a bit more Morty.”

But thankfully, that led to the duo revealing that New Zealand natives Taika Waititi and Sam Neill would be making an appearance on the show. They’ll be playing aliens of the same species, and we wonder if it’ll be these alligator aliens featured in this first look photo:

Besides that, Roiland and Harmon also mentioned Paul Giamatti (Sideways, Billions) and Kathleen Turner (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) will be appearing in unspecified guest roles. As for any chance of Kanye West showing up after extending an open offer for the rapper, who is a big fan of the show, to guest star on an episode, it might actually happen. Roiland teased:

“We’re trying to schedule something. It’s not going to be for this batch coming up. But we love the idea of doing something with him. It’s just a discussion of what exactly that is, and then sitting down and talking with him. He had to reschedule, and then we had to reschedule. We need to sit down and chat about it. But it’s a very sincere and legitimate offer when we threw that out.”

Rick and Morty is already weird enough, so why not get Kanye West in on the fun? Find out more about Rick and Morty‘s fourth season in the full interview over at Entertainment Weekly. The show returns to Adult Swim in November.