Rick and Morty has become one of Adult Swim’s most popular shows ever, so much that the titular characters even popped in on the blockbuster shenanigans of Space Jam: A New Legacy. If you’re looking to rewatch the entire series so far or want to introduce the wild antics of the perpetually belching Rick Sanchez and his eccentric grandson Morty as they traverse the weirder sides of the universe, here’s a helpful guide for where you can find Rick and Morty streaming or available for purchase.

Where You Can Find Rick and Morty Streaming

The first four seasons of Rick and Morty are available in their entirety for streaming, and you won’t need Mr. Meeseeks to help you find them. You can watch every single episode from the first four seasons on HBO Max or Hulu. Both streaming services have a deal for each season of the show as they become available for streaming. But what about current seasons?

Right now, Rick and Morty is in the middle of its fifth season. However, you’ll need an Interdimensional Cable box if you want to stream those episodes, because only the first episode has been made available to watch for free on YouTube. Otherwise, the only way to catch the fifth season is by having a cable or streaming TV subscription that offers Cartoon Network/Adult Swim as a channel for you to watch live or record on your DVR.

However, eventually you will find Rick and Morty season 5 on Hulu and HBO Max. As of October 2019, Hulu extended their agreement with WarnerMedia to stream every episode from their huge 70-episode order awhile back. That includes the fifth season and more episodes to come. Unfortunately, new seasons won’t arrive until five months after the season has finished airing in its entirety. That means the best estimate for Rick and Morty season 5 to arrive on streaming is January or February of 2022, and HBO Max will get it at the same time.

Where You Can Buy Every Season of Rick and Morty

Why wait for Rick and Morty to be streaming when you can just own it? After all, Morty doesn’t rent his sex doll Gwendolyn, he has Rick buy it for him. But hopefully you won’t do to your Blu-ray and DVD discs what Morty does to Gwendolyn.

All four seasons of Rick and Morty can be purchased from iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Vudu. They’re more expensive at iTunes, with the first three seasons costing $19.99 each and the fourth season costing $24.99. The other digital retailers offer the first three seasons for $14.99 each, and season 4 for $17.99.

The good thing about buying Rick and Morty digitally is that you can also get a season pass for Rick and Morty season 5, which means you can watch every new episode without having a cable or streaming TV subscription. Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!

If you’re loyal to physical media, the first four seasons of Rick and Morty are also available on Blu-ray and DVD at varying prices at Amazon and other online and in-store retailers. Having these on disc means you’ll always have Rick and Morty ready to watch, even if your internet is down. It’s as reliable as Mr. Poopybutthole. You’ll also get digital copies of each episode with every season you buy, and that’s something not even Rick can be cynical about.