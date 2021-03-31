If you’d booked a trip to Raccoon City in early September, we have bad news: your trip has been delayed to Thanksgiving.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Sony’s reboot of the film franchise based on the popular video game series, was previously slated to arrive in theaters on September 3, 2021, but now the movie has been bumped back to Thanksgiving, presumably since the idea of surviving in a post-apocalyptic hellscape will allow viewers to work up quite an appetite for turkey and stuffing.



Sony announced today that the new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City release date is Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – the day before Thanksgiving. (And if San Diego Comic-Con organizers have their way, two days before that convention begins this year.) That will put it almost five years after the release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the sixth and final film in the original iteration of the film series, all of which were directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starred Milla Jovovich.

Here is the movie’s official synopsis:

Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. Returning to the terrifying roots of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games of the billion dollar franchise and the most successful video game adaptation in history to life for a whole new generation of fans. RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY.

Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) is writing and directing the new movie, which stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, and Neal McDonough.