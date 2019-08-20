While you might be hard-pressed to find anyone whose favorite movie comes from the Resident Evil film franchise, it’s hard to argue with the success of a film series that was somehow able to last six installments despite always getting middling to terrible reviews. The loyal fanbase kept throwing enough money at each movie to make them profitable, and that’s all Screen Gems really cared about. But when the Resident Evil reboot comes along, it will finally bring what fans loved about the original games.

ScreenRant recently sat down with director Johannes Roberts while he was making the publicity rounds for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, and discussion turned to the developing Resident Evil reboot. Unlike most of the previous Resident Evil franchise, this new take will finally tap into the scary side of the video game series. Roberts had this to say in an update on the reboot:

“We are in active development of that at the moment. I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

If you’ve never played the original Resident Evil games, they are pretty terrifying. They’re suspenseful, they have monsters and zombies that pop out to scare the hell out of you, and when you’re on the verge of death, you genuinely feel the fear. I have memories of playing Resident Evil 2 with some of my middle school friends with the lights off and being scared out of our minds. Even the recent remake of the same title (seen above) brought plenty of terror with it, and fans ate it up. That’s the kind of feeling they want from a Resident Evil movie.

The original Resident Evil games followed Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as members of a police special ops team called S.T.A.R.S. Together, they investigate a series of gruesome murders in the mountains surrounding a Midwestern city and find themselves trapped in a zombie-infested mansion. While the films were mostly focused on action and fighting monsters, they were never scary. But the games took their time, often making players rely on tactics instead of firing an insane amount of guns. So when Roberts says they’re getting back to the roots of the game, that’s very exciting.

The Resident Evil reboot doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted.