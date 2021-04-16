Not only is there a new Resident Evil game and a new live-action Resident Evil movie on the way this year, but there’s also a Netflix anime series coming out. It’s called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and from the looks of the first trailer for the series, it’s set at the White House, which is a neat little twist.

The series comes from director Eiichiro Hasumi and will feature a musical score courtesy of Yugo Kann. This specific trailer introduces us to familiar Resident Evil characters Leon S. Kennedy (voiced by Nick Apostolides) and Claire Redfield (voiced by Stephanie Panisello). Leon “is investigating a hacking incident, and Claire, visiting to petition the government to construct a welfare facility, have a chance reunion at the White House. A strange drawing from a little boy and an unexpected power outage in the White House mark the beginning of the infinite darkness.” Watch the trailer below.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer

Are you ready for some Infinite Darkness? I sure hope so, and so does Netflix. This new Resident Evil anime series takes the zombie action to the White House – a concept that I’m sure will inspire a million different hacky jokes. Here’s a synopsis:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

“Being involved in a work with such a long history and so many fans gave me more joy than it did pressure,” said director Eiichiro Hasumi. “While this is a full CG anime, I strove to adjust the camerawork and lighting atmosphere to resemble the live-action filming I usually do to instill this work with a sense of realism. I hope that both fans of the Resident Evil series and non-fans alike can enjoy watching the series in one go.”

Musical score composer Yugo Kanno added: “I inherited the spirit of the many people who worked on the previous Resident Evil titles and took on the challenge of creating a new atmosphere through trial-and-error. I was keenly aware that this work would be released on Netflix, so I focused on the scale of a Hollywood film so that overseas viewers could also enjoy this. Since I received the same detailed orders as usual from Director Hasumi, I was not particularly conscious of the fact this was an animation during its production. In fact, it feels like I am only now realizing that this is an animated series.”

Look for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on Netflix sometime in July 2021.