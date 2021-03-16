Sometimes, some crimes go slipping through the cracks. But these two gumshoes are picking up the slack. Disney has begun shooting its Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, which was first announced back in 2019. Akiva Schaeffer from The Lonely Island is directing the film, which stars John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the title characters.

Rescue Rangers Movie Begins Shooting

The Lonely Island’s official Instagram account shared this image, which indicates that production is underway on the movie and reveals that cinematographer Larry Fong is shooting it. Fong has an impressive list of credits, including multiple episodes of Lost and films like 300, Watchmen, Super 8, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Kong: Skull Island, among others.

The animated series ran for three seasons in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and centered on two chipmunks, a pair of mice, and a bug named Zipper that formed a detective agency, where they solved crimes and squared off against the evil Fat Cat.

But before you go thinking this is just going to be another of Disney’s copy/paste live-action remakes, you should know that Rescue Rangers is going to do something different. Early reports stated the film “will not be an origin story nor detective agency story. Rather, the take is being described as being meta, something self-referential and cool.” We’re still not sure exactly what that means, but with Schaeffer on board, we’re definitely willing to give this the benefit of the doubt until we hear more.

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is slated for release in 2022.