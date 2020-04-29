Maybe some crackpot cops will be the ones to save Quibi. The mobile streaming platform has gotten off to a shaky start, with disappointing download numbers, accusations of plagiarism, and unimpressed reviews of the new short-form service. But the return of a beloved comedy series may entice people to download the streaming platform. Reno 911! is coming to Quibi, which will premiere the seventh season of the cop comedy series. Watch the new trailer below.

Reno 911 Trailer

Reno 911! is getting hip with the times, debuting its new revived season on Quibi, which aims to deliver bite-sized content on mobile streaming platforms. But the debut was ill-timed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which robbed Quibi of its major audience — commuters watching 4-7 minute episodes on their phones — and turned everyone into couch potatoes watching Tik Toks. But maybe Reno 911! could be the perfect bridge between Quibi and their audience. The ridiculously ineffective Reno PD are the stars of a new TikTok channel to complement the new season that will debut on Quibi next week.

The Reno police are back to their old antics, which will play out over a 12-episode seventh season. Guest stars Patton Oswalt and Michael Ian Black can be glimpsed in the new footage, which finds original cast members Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nah, and Cedric Yarbrough playing with fire — literally. The comedy sees them dangerously toying with their firearms, stealing drug money, and staging a dance number with a bachelorette party they cuff for drunk driving.

Other guest stars this season include Tim Allen, Ron Pearlman, Joe LoTruglio, and Dave Holmes alongside regulars like Carlos Alazraqui and Robert Ben Garant.

Here’s the synopsis for Reno 911!:

RENO 911! let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. The RENO 911! camera doesn’t blink – and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff’s Department will be right behind you.

The first three episodes of Reno 911 hit Quibi on May 4, 2020.