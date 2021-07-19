Reminiscence: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Lisa Joy, co-creator of HBO’s Westworld series, will make her feature directorial debut this summer with Reminiscence, a sci-fi film that reunites The Greatest Showman co-stars Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. I guess you could say Reminiscence is something of an oddity – it’s an original movie that’s not based on any existing IP. Once upon a time, such a film wouldn’t be that novel. But here in the year 2021, it’s unique, so let’s just hope it turns out to be a good movie, too. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about Reminiscence.

Reminiscence Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Reminiscence will release nationwide in theaters on August 20, 2021. And, since it’s a Warner Bros. movie, that also means we’ll be getting the film on HBO Max that same date. It’ll be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from the theatrical release date.

What is Reminiscence?

Reminiscence is a sci-fi film from writer-director Lisa Joy. Joy is one of the co-creators of Westworld, and here she makes her feature directorial debut. As I mentioned above, Reminiscence has the unique distinction of being an original film not based on anything else. No book, no comic book, no TV series, no previous film. Nothing. This is 100% original, folks! And that’s depressingly rare these days, especially from a major studio.

Reminiscence Synopsis

Here’s the Reminiscence synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Reminiscence Director, Crew, and More

Lisa Joy is the writer and director of Reminiscence. The film is produced by Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder. The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes, and Scott Lumpkin. Joy has brought several of her Westworld creative team members on board the film, including director of photography Paul Cameron, production designer Howard Cummings, editor Mark Yoshikawa, and composer Ramin Djawadi, along with costume designer Jennifer Starzyk.

Reminiscence Cast

Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. It’s worth noting that Jackman and Ferguson previously appeared together in The Greatest Showman. Reminiscence, however, will likely have far fewer scenes with top hats and elephants. Maybe. The cast here also includes Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker.

Reminiscence Trailer