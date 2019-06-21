Jill Soloway is taking over as the Red Sonja movie director. After heavy backlash against original director Bryan Singer in light of sexual misconduct allegations, Millenium Films decided to cut Singer loose. It was unclear if Sonja would continue on, or shut down entirely, but now a decision has been made, and Soloway will write and direct the movie.

Deadline broke the news about Jill Soloway replacing Bryan Singer as the Red Sonja movie director. “I can’t wait to bring Red Sonja’s epic world to life,” Soloway said. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”

Soloway created the hit series Transparent, and has directed several episodes of the series. They have also helmed the films Afternoon Delight and Valencia. Bringing Soloway in for a project like Red Sonja will definitely mix things up, and Deadline says the filmmaker is coming into Red Sonja with a “bold new take.” It’s also noteworthy that this is seemingly the first time a feature film of this scale has a non-binary director behind the camera.

In September of last year, Bryan Singer was announced as the director of the long-gestating film, a decision that immediately drew criticism. The criticism only increased when The Atlantic published a piece detailing several sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the Bohemian Rhapsody director – allegations that had been following Singer around for most of his career.

At first, Millennium Films CEO Avi Lerner attempted to defend Singer’s hiring, issuing a statement claiming that “The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.” However, Lerner later issued a follow-up, saying his statement “came out the wrong way” and that he thinks “victims should be heard and this allegation should be taken very, very seriously.”

After this, Red Sonja was put on hold. Now it’s back on with Soloway at the helm, continuing an incredibly long journey to make a new Red Sonja film. In 2008, Douglas Aarniokoski was hired to direct a Red Sonja movie produced by Robert Rodriguez and starring Rose McGowan. By 2011, Megan Fox was in the running to star. Con Air director Simon West was rumored as a possible director next, with Amber Heard in the title role. In 2015, Christopher Cosmos was hired to write a new script. Things stalled out again until 2018, when Singer was hired, only to be fired by early 2019.

Casting for Soloway’s Red Sonja will begin soon, bringing the comic book heroine to the big screen for the second time – a Red Sonja movie starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger hit theaters in 1985.