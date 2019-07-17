The raunchy side of comedy is usually reserved for the likes of high school and college. But the next generation is growing up faster and faster these days, and kids in middle school can be total jerks. That’s why we’re not surprised that Superbad writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have taken a nasty dive into adolescence by producing the R-rated comedy Good Boys. And it’s clear that the movie’s Bean Bag Boys (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams) are not ready for everything growing up has to offer, especially when it involves, drugs, parties, and totally misunderstanding sex.

Good Boys Red Band Trailer

The more new footage I see from this movie, the more excited I get. This is the kind of adult comedy that’s right up my alley. And while I’m sure that there will be endless complaints about these young kids partaking in such gratuitous R-rated comedy, those people must be totally oblivious to the fact that tween kids are some of the nastiest, dirtiest people in the world. They’re just now realizing they can swear behind closed doors, they’re coming into puberty, and they desperately want to be cool. They’re little assholes. This is middle school, whether you like it or not.

Good Boys is written by The Office executive producers and scribes Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky; the former produces while the latter is directing this film. Here’s the official synopsis:

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay, Room) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon, Life of the Party and Midori Francis, Ocean’s Eight).

Good Boys hits theaters on August 16, 2019.