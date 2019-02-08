When it comes to Mission: Impossible, director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise are on a roll. The pair have teamed up to deliver two thoroughly entertaining installments of the action spy franchise. In fact, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is arguably the best of them all. Now, the duo are teaming up for two more sequels that will be shot back-to-back and released in consecutive summers in 2021 and 2022. And we already have word on another team member who will be joining them.

Rebecca Ferguson made her debut as the sultry and dangerous MI6 spy Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. She also became the first female cast member to recur in the entirety of the franchise when she returned as the character in Fallout last year. The actress recently confirmed that she’ll keep the trend going by being part of Mission Impossible 7.

Rebecca Ferguson Back for Mission Impossible 7

Rebecca Ferguson recently appeared on the British talk show Lorraine (via Metro) where she was promoting her villainous turn in The Kid Who Would Be King. While wrapping up the interview, the host asked, “We’ll see you soon in Mission: Impossible as well?” And Ferguson didn’t hesitate to confirm by saying “You will.”

This isn’t much of a surprise, especially since the end of Fallout seemed to leave us with even more of a romance vibe between Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust and Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. Since Fallout also did a nice job of wrapping up Ethan’s hang-ups about his failed relationship with Julia (Michelle Monaghan), I wouldn’t be surprised if Ethan and Ilsa got a little closer in Mission: Impossible 7.

However, if Ethan and Ilsa are a little more intimate with each other, that could create problems for the Impossible Mission Force. Since Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are being shot back-to-back, there’s likely going to be some kind of cliffhanger between the two. And if Ethan and Ilsa get a little too comfortable, it would make sense for their relationship to be threatened.

Rebecca Ferguson is the first confirmed supporting cast member returning for Mission: Impossible 7. It’s likely that Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames will also be back as Ethan Hunt’s teammates Benji and Luther, but we haven’t gotten official word on that yet. There have been rumblings that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin might have flashback roles in the sequel, but that’s just a rumor at this point. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon.