Raya and the Last Dragon, the latest movie from Walt Disney Animation, pulled in $8.6 million at the domestic box office. Let’s put that in context and take a look at how the other theatrical offerings fared this past weekend.



Industry estimates put Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon box office totals at $26.2 million globally, with $8.6 million earned domestically and $17.6 million pulled in internationally. Deadline says that exhibitors and studio executives are not thrilled about what the film’s performance might signal for the immediate future of the theatrical industry. New York City has reopened theaters with limited capacity, and the framing seems to be that for the film to “only” pull in $8.6 million theatrically, that could lead to Disney releasing more movies in its hybrid theatrical/PVOD model, because the studio gets to keep 100% of the money it makes off the film’s $30 Disney+ premium access rentals. Deadline says the money they make off one Premium Access rental is “roughly equivalent to the rental that Disney would get from five or six movie tickets.” Naturally, folks in the exhibition space are worried that things won’t be returning back to the same way they were pre-pandemic. (Spoiler alert, guys: they won’t!)

Another reason Raya‘s totals came in the way they did? Several theater chains, including Cinemark (the third biggest in the country), Harkins, and Canada’s Cineplex, refused to show the movie in their theaters because of the fact that it was released simultaneously on Disney+ and Disney’s theatrical exhibition terms for the film were too high for those chains’ liking. As of this writing, the studio has not revealed how the movie performed on Disney+, but when they do, we have to take all announcements like that from streamers with a grain of salt, since there’s no way to verify any numbers they report.

Meanwhile, Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, only managed to earn $3.8 million domestically and a meager $2.6 million internationally, which is pretty abysmal for a would-be blockbuster that cost a reported $125 million to make. Yikes. Elsewhere, Tom and Jerry, which came out of the gate hot last week and is also available to stream on HBO Max, racked up another $6.6 million over the past three days.

Here’s the top 10, courtesy of Deadline:

1.) Raya and the Last Dragon (Dis) 2,045 theaters, 3-day: $8.6M/Wk 1 2.) Tom & Jerry (WB) 2,563 theaters (+88), 3-day: $6.6M (-53%)/Total: $22.95M/Wk 2 3.) Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) 1,980 theaters, 3-day: $3.8M/Wk 1 4.)Boogie (Focus) 1,252 theaters, 3-day: $1.2M/Wk 1 5.) The Croods: A New Age (Uni) 1,604 theaters (-308), 3-day: $780K (-38%)/Total: $53.6M/Wk 15 6.) The Little Things (WB) 1,448 theaters (-405), 3-day: $550K (-41%)/Total: $13.6M/Wk 6 7.) Wonder Woman 1984 (WB) 1,217 theaters (-317)/3-day: $511K (-27%)/Total: $44.4M/Wk 11 8.) The Marksman (Open) 1,050 theaters (-364)/3-day: $500K (-29%)/Total: $13M/Wk 8

9.) Judas and the Black Messiah (WB) 984 theaters (-366), 3-day: $282K (-42%)/Total: $4.4M/Wk 4

10.) Monster Hunter (Sony) 1,074 theaters (-164) 3-day: $260K (-43%)/Total $14.4M/Wk 12