‘Ramy’ Season 3 is Officially Coming to Hulu

Ramy will be back for more.

Hulu has officially renewed the streaming service’s original comedy/drama Ramy for a third season. The show, which was co-created by and stars Egyptian-American actor and comedian Ramy Youssef, just wrapped up its second season.

Hot off the presses. #Ramy is coming back for season 3. pic.twitter.com/5V1EvcVLcn — Hulu – #HAHAwards (@hulu) July 9, 2020

Hulu has ordered another batch of ten episodes for Ramy season 3, and Youssef is set to reprise his role. Deadline has a nice description of how things on the series have played out thus far:

[The show] follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

The show has struck a chord with audiences, who have praised it for its specificity and for the way it addresses real, complex issues that aren’t often discussed in mainstream television. It’s also one of the few American TV shows that don’t depict Muslims in a negative light, compared with decades of pop culture where they were often stereotyped as terrorists. The show has won a Peabody Award, and it incredibly well-respected in the critical community: the first season has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 2 is nipping at its heels with a 96%. According to Rotten Tomatoes, audiences like the second season better, with the show’s rating jumping from an 84% to a 92% after the new season debuted. (Maybe that’s due in part to the fact that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joined the cast in season 2?)

Ramy, which is produced by indie film studio A24, is written, executive produced, and created by star Ramy Youssef, who co-created the series with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Actor/comedian/producer Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show, Neighbors, Transformers: The Last Knight) is also on board as an executive producer.

/Film’s Hoai-Tran Bui is a big fan of the series; in a recent Quarantine Stream article, she called Ramy “the spiritual millennial comedy successor to Master of None” and said it’s “funny, irreverent, and refreshingly authentic.” Check out her full article here.