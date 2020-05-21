Ramy is one of Hulu’s great underrated shows — a deviously funny, profoundly affecting drama about a first-generation Egyptian-American grappling with his relationship with his Islamic religion and his family, all while trying to get laid. Created, written, and produced by star Ramy Youssef, Ramy got some deserved critical attention leading to a Golden Globe win for Yousseff, but it remains criminally underwatched. Perhaps a new guest star in the form of Hollywood’s favorite mentor figure Mahershala Ali could bring some more viewers to Ramy. Watch the Ramy season 2 trailer below.

Ramy Season 2 Trailer

Ramy was the breakout original series of 2019 that no one really watched, but perhaps a series newcomer could bring more on board Hulu’s fresh and funny show. The new Ramy season 2 trailer catches viewers up on the first season, which followed Ramy Hassan’s (Youssef) journey of spiritual discovery, as he resolves to be a better Muslim while dealing with social pressures from his friends and his parents. The season ends with Ramy not really any the wiser, having returned to his homeland of Egypt to seek out a spiritual epiphany, and only ending up more confused. But perhaps Mahershala Ali’s new Sheikh, who in typical Ramy humor asks Ramy if he showered after masturbating before coming to see him, could help guide him.

Mahershala Ali is everywhere lately, from the starring role in season 3 of True Detective, to making his mark on Marvel with appearances in both the Netflix show and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Blade. But his role in Ramy seems to be a callback to his quietly affecting turns that helped make him a star. In Ramy season 2, Ali plays Ramy’s spiritual mentor — aptly referred to as the “Sheikh who’s really hot” — who provides guidance and a calming presence to the uncertain Egyptian-American millennial. It’s also particularly cool to see Ali tapping into his own Muslim-American roots to play this role, which seems like it was made for him.

Here is the synopsis for Ramy:

The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Ramy season 2 premieres on Hulu on May 29, 2020.